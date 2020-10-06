UK's Johnson: COVID-19 has not robbed me of my mojo

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to deliver his Conservative Party Conference virtual keynote speech, in London, Britain, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said speculation that he was still suffering from the effects of coronavirus was “drivel” pushed by his Brexit opponents.

“I’ve heard a lot of nonsense recently about how my own bout of COVID has somehow robbed me of my mojo,” Johnson said in a speech to his Conservative Party on Tuesday.

“And of course this is self-evident drivel, the kind of seditious propaganda that you’d expect from people who don’t want this government to succeed, who wanted to stop us delivering Brexit and all our other manifesto pledges.”