British PM Johnson: Normal life won't come until November at the earliest

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain July 15, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that normal life would not return in full until November at the earliest, cautioning that nightclubs and soft play areas needed to remain closed while wedding receptions would have to remain capped.

Johnson said that from October, audiences at sports stadiums would be allowed. But he said that the government would look for a more significant return to normality from November.