UK PM Johnson determined to tackle obesity in Britain, says spokesman

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 20, 2020. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TRACING Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to tackle obesity in Britain to better prepare the country for future health crises, his spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier, Johnson said Britons were significantly fatter than people in most of the rest of Europe, admitting he had lost weight after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“He thinks it’s a serious national issue and one that he is determined to tackle in order to better prepare the country for future health crises,” the spokesman said.

The government is expected to offer some detail of its obesity strategy later this year and a consultation on so called “sin” taxes is under way by the health ministry.