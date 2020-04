FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus, in London, Britain March 3, 2020. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PATH Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman said.