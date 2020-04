FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove speaks at a digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 4, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - One of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior ministers said on Tuesday he was unaware of any possible pneumonia diagnosis for Johnson who is in intensive care with serious coronavirus symptoms.

When Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was asked by BBC radio if he know whether doctors had diagnosed Johnson with pneumonia, he said: “I’m not aware of that”

Few details have been released about Johnson’s diagnosis.