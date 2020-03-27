Reaction to news UK's Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in self-isolation at his Downing Street office.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Here is reaction to the news.

MICHEL BARNIER, EU’S CHIEF BREXIT NEGOTIATOR WHO ALSO TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS

Wishing a speedy recovery to PM @BorisJohnson. My thoughts are with him and, indeed, with all families in the UK and across Europe & the world that are affected by #coronavirus.

JEREMY CORBYN, LEADER OF UK’S OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY

“I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy.

“Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDA MODI

“You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well.

“Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.”

NORTHERN IRELAND’S FIRST MINISTER ARLENE FOSTER

“Best wishes to the Prime Minister and Carrie (Symonds, Johnson’s fiancee). No one is immune. Let’s all follow the guidelines.”

SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER NICOLA STURGEON

“I send my very best wishes to Boris Johnson and his family. I don’t underestimate for anybody how difficult it is to be positive for this virus so I certainly send my best wishes to him for a very speedy recovery.”