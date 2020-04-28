UK not ready to change social distancing measures: PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is not yet at the point of wanting to change its strict guidelines on social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19, with the government focusing on reviewing the measures by May 7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“It is important that they remain in place for now. We need to pass five tests before we can think about moving on to the next phase in the coronavirus response. We are not there yet,” the spokesman told reporters.

“What we need to be focused on is everybody following the social distancing rules and ensuring that we have got the spread of this virus fully under control.”