UK PM Johnson is stable, still in intensive care: Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring, a spokesman for his office said on Tuesday.

Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday and moved to intensive care on Monday after his condition worsened. He has received oxygen treatment and is breathing without any assistance, foreign minister Dominic Raab said.

“The prime minister’s condition is stable and he remains in intensive care for close monitoring. He is in good spirits,” the Downing Street spokesman said.

A government source said no further update on Johnson’s condition was expected until Wednesday.