Britain pursuing strategy to suppress coronavirus, says PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the House of Commons, in London, Britain September 22, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government was pursuing a strategy to suppress the novel coronavirus until a vaccine or other treatment was available.

Asked whether Britain was adopting a strategy to eradicate the virus, or to gain herd immunity or to suppress the virus and reduce the number of deaths until a vaccine or a highly effective treatment arrives, Johnson replied: “Number three.”