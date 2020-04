FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to catch up and get up to speed, according to the report on Thursday. (bit.ly/352ah5Z)