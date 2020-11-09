Anti-vaccine argument holds no water, UK's Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain November 9, 2020. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the argument of those who oppose vaccinations holds no water, saying he hoped that people would not listen.

“I think the anti-vaxxer argument holds no water, I think people need to remember that in having a vaccination you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting anybody who could get infected by you or your family as a vector of the disease,” Johnson told a media conference.

“I hope very much that people won’t be listening to those types of arguments.”