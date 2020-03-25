UK's Johnson says 405,000 have volunteered to help health service

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that more than 400,000 people had volunteered to help the National Health Service (NHS) cope with the coronavirus crisis within 24 hours of a government appeal for volunteers.

“I also want to offer a special thank-you to everyone who has now volunteered to help the NHS,” Johnson said during a news conference.

“When we launched the appeal last night we hoped to get 250,000 volunteers over a few days, but I can tell you that in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have responded to the call.”