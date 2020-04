FILE PHOTO: Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves after attending a meeting to address the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in a stable and improving condition in intensive care, his culture minister said on Thursday.

“In terms of the prime minister’s condition, it remains as we said yesterday: he’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff,” Oliver Dowden told BBC TV.

“I think things are getting better for him.”