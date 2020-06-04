UK business minister Alok Sharma tests negative for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: British Business Secretary Alok Sharma arrives in Downing Street,following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Alok Sharma said he had tested negative for COVID-19, in a statement posted on Twitter a day after he had been taken ill inside parliament.

“Just had results in and my test for #COVID-19 was negative,” Sharma tweeted.

“Huge thanks to everyone for their really kind messages over the last 24 hours and my grateful thanks also to the parliamentary authorities and Speaker for their support yesterday.”

On Wednesday, television footage showed Sharma wiping his brow repeatedly while speaking in the House of Commons debating chamber. A spokeswoman later confirmed the 52-year old had been feeling unwell, taken a test and returned home to self-isolate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Johnson held a 45-minute socially distanced meeting with Sharma and finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday inside his Downing Street office.