UK PM Johnson drawing up economic recovery bill: Daily Mail

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is drawing up an economic recovery bill aimed at reducing red tape and reviving the economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

British ministers have been asked to submit ideas for reforms to enable companies to adapt to the effects of the pandemic and ensure that essential services can operate while social distancing stays in place, the report added. Johnson’s plans may include reforms to revive infrastructure development that has been halted by the COVID-19 lockdown, the newspaper reported, without giving financial details.