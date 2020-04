FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined in a national show of appreciation for care workers on Thursday, his spokesman said as the British leader continues his recovery from COVID-19.

“Like millions of people across the country, the prime minister joined in the clap for carers this evening, to say thank you for the incredible efforts of the country’s doctors, nurses and care workers,” a spokesman from his office said.