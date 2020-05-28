UK PM Johnson says groups of six people can meet outside from Monday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 27, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE CAN NOT BE USED FOR ADVERTISING OR COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

LONDON (Reuters) - Groups of up to 6 people will be able to meet outside in England from Monday if they maintain social distancing, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday as he confirmed that tests had been met to ease the coronavirus lockdown further.

“These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or grandparents at once,” Johnson told reporters, adding that schools would re-open to more pupils and outdoor retailers and car showrooms would also be able to open from Monday.