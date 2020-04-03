World News
April 3, 2020 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson staying in coronavirus isolation with mild symptoms

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was remaining in isolation on Friday as he still had mild symptoms of the coronavirus including a high temperature seven days after he tested positive for the virus.

“Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self isolation until that symptom itself goes,” Johnson said in a video message.

Johnson announced a week ago that he had tested positive and would be isolating in Downing Street.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

