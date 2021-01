FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his temperature checked during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Britain January 4, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a news conference at 1700 GMT on Tuesday alongside his top medical and scientific advisers, his office said.

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with citizens under orders to stay at home and the government calling for one last major national effort to stem the virus before mass vaccinations turn the tide.