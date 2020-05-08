UK to place all incoming travellers under 14-day quarantine: The Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, on the eve of 75th Anniversary of VE Day, in London, Britain May 7, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Sunday that all travellers coming to the United Kingdom will be quarantined for a fortnight, The Times reported

“Passengers arriving at airports and ports including Britons returning from abroad, will have to self-isolate for 14 days,” the newspaper said, adding that travellers will have to provide the address sat which they will self-isolate on arrival.

Travellers from Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be exempt, as will lorry drivers bringing crucial supplies, the report added.

The authorities will carry out spot checks and those found to be breaking the rules are to face fines of up to 1,000 pounds or even deportation, the report added.

According to The Times, travellers will have to fill in a digital form with details of where they plan to self-isolate themselves for the duration of the quarantine.

The measures will help reduce the “transmission of the virus as we move into the next phase of our response,” the report said, citing a government source

The measures are expected to come into force in early June.

Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown next week, adopting a cautious approach to try to ensure there is no second peak of infections.