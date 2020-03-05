UK to prepare for "significant" spread of coronavirus: PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British officials will accelerate preparations for the next phase of the coronavirus outbreak, which they expect to spread in a “significant way”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

“It is now highly likely that the virus is going to spread in a significant way,” the spokesman said. “Officials will therefore accelerate work on preparations for the ‘delay’ phase of the government’s plan, focusing on steps we could take to seek to delay the spread of the virus.”