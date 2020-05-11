UK's Johnson: country at 'most perilous moment' as curbs ease

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during filming of his address to the nation from No 10 Downing Street following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 10, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain faces the most delicate point in its battle against COVID-19 as it passes a peak in infections and starts gradually to ease guidance on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“Our journey has reached the most perilous moment where a wrong move could be disastrous,” he told parliament. “So at this stage, we can go no further than to announce the first careful modification of our measures.”

On Sunday, Johnson encouraged employees who cannot work from home to return to their workplaces this week where businesses remained open and it was safe to do so.