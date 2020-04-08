UK nowhere near lifting coronavirus lockdown: London mayor

FILE PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is seen outside Downing Street, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in London, Britain March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures it put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the peak is still more than a week away, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday.

When he announced the nationwide lockdown on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be reviewed after three weeks.

Asked during an interview on BBC Radio whether the lockdown should be lifted next Monday, Khan said: “I think we are nowhere near lifting the lockdown.

“We think the peak, which is the worst part of the virus, is still probably a week and a half away,” he added.