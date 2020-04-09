Britain's Labour calls for coronavirus lockdown exit strategy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's opposition Labour Party Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer speaks to members of the media as he leaves the BBC headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader called on Thursday for the government to publish its exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown, the most stringent measures in the country’s peacetime history.

“I’m calling on the government to publish its exit strategy,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said.

“I’m not calling for precise timings, but the strategy. This is incredibly difficult on people and we need to know that plans are in place, and what they are,” Starmer said.