UK Labour leader Starmer says PM's statement raises questions

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain May 6, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Sunday Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on easing a lockdown to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus raised more questions than it answered.

“This statement raises more questions than it answers, and we see the prospect of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pulling in different directions,” Starmer said in a statement.

“The prime minister appears to be effectively telling millions of people to go back to work without a clear plan for safety or clear guidance as to how to get there without using public transport. What the country wanted tonight was clarity and consensus, but we haven’t got either of those.”