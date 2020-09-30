Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

UK Labour Party will not block extension of coronavirus act

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday they would not block the extension of the government emergency coronavirus powers.

“We recognised that the government, in a pandemic, any government needs extraordinary powers available, and why with a heavy heart today, facing this highly unsatisfactory situation of an all or nothing motion, we will not be blocking its passage today,” Labour spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds told parliament during a debate on renewing existing legislation.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

