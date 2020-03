FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock leaves after a weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will have the power to force people to quarantine if necessary as part of its strategy to fight coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told BBC television on Sunday.

“We are going to take the powers to make sure that we can quarantine people if they are a risk to public health,” he said. “I doubt we will need to use it very much because people are being very responsible and people need to be responsible.”