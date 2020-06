UK minister to meet Leicester leaders amid coronavirus fears - PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during the daily COVID-19 briefing at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 22, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock will meet leaders from Leicester in central England, where officials fear a growing number of coronavirus cases could prompt a local lockdown, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“The health secretary is meeting with local leaders from Leicester to discuss the situation this afternoon,” the spokesman said, adding the meeting would take place at 1.30 p.m.

Johnson has said the key to preventing a second wave of the novel coronavirus is for the government to pursue local lockdowns, targeting new outbreaks to contain any spread.