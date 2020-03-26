UK politician chides PM Johnson for spurning EU ventilator program

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats criticized Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday for refusing to participate in a European Union ventilator procurement program.

“There is no reasonable justification for Boris Johnson’s refusal to participate in the EU’s procurement of ventilators. Surely we should be trying every possible means to get people seriously ill with coronavirus the ventilators they need,” Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats said.

“It looks deeply irresponsible not to work with our European neighbors on this.”