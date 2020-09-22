Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Lloyd's of London asks employees in UK to work from home

FILE PHOTO: A man takes a elevator in the Lloyds of London building in the financial district in London, Britain February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Lloyd’s of London on Tuesday asked its employees in the UK to work from home following guidance from the government.

“Lloyd’s Underwriting Room is certified as a Covid-secure environment and will remain open for market participants”, the company’s spokesperson said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to work from home where possible and ordered bars and restaurants to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19.

