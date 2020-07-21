Business News
July 21, 2020 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK government-backed COVID lending reaches 48 billion pounds

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses have taken out 48 billion pounds ($61 billion) in government-backed COVID-19 loans, up from 46 billion pounds a week earlier, finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The largest scheme, which offers lenders a 100% state guarantee on loans of up to 50,000 pounds to businesses, has lent 32.79 billion pounds to 1.084 million firms, a billion pounds more than the week before.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has paid the wages for 9.4 million jobs, at a cost of 28.7 billion pounds so far.

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

