UK to tackle COVID-19 flare-ups with local measures: health minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 27, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will gradually move towards more localised action to tackle local coronavirus flare-ups, as opposed to the nationwide measures taken so far, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

“In the coming weeks we will gradually and very carefully move away from a lockdown that is national in scope, blanket in application and start moving towards a system that is much more targeted in scope and focuses local action on tackling local flare-ups.

“This will help us restore some of the basic freedoms that matter so much to people.

“This is a very distinct change in our approach.”