West Yorkshire to move to Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions from Monday

(Reuters) - West Yorkshire will be placed under Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, Britain’s highest alert level, the government said on Friday.

“Following close discussions with local leaders, all of West Yorkshire, comprising the 5 districts of Calderdale, City of Bradford, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield will move from Local COVID Alert Level High to Very High from 00.01 on Monday 2 November,” the UK Department of Health and Social Care said.