Britain taking local COVID-19 measures to avoid national lockdown - Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is taking a targeted approach to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases with local restrictions to avoid another national lockdown and the associated damage to the economy, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

“We are taking this approach, with the tiered approach (...) to avoid a national level lockdown,” he told BBC television

“A circuit breaker, which is effectively a temporary national lockdown, I think will be more drastic and more damaging for the economy.”