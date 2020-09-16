British PM Johnson does not want second national coronavirus lockdown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to 10 Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London, Britain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not want to see a second national lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be completely wrong for Britain and be financially disastrous.

“I don’t want a second national lockdown,” he told a parliamentary committee. “I think it would be completely wrong for this country and we are going to do everything in our power to prevent it ... I very much doubt that the financial consequences would be anything but disastrous.”