England could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1: Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily news conference to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 30, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(This May 2 story corrects headline and lead to show England (not England and Wales) could reopen primary schools)

LONDON (Reuters) - England could allow primary schools to reopen as soon as June 1 under plans being discussed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Johnson is expected to unveil the government’s “roadmap” out of the coronavirus lockdown in an address to the nation next Sunday, the newspaper said.

The Sunday Times said that the government will only tweak the lockdown this week, encouraging building sites to reopen, relaxing rules on outdoor activities and urging people to cover their faces on public transport.

Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the lockdown to get the world’s fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in coronavirus cases.