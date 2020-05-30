World News
May 30, 2020 / 7:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Third British scientist warns over rush to lift lockdown

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A third member of a scientific advisory body to the British government has warned that it is too soon to lift the COVID-19 lockdown because the test and trace system is not yet fully operational.

Professor Peter Horby, chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said Britain could not afford to lose control of the virus.

“We really can’t go back to a situation where we’ve got the numbers of cases and deaths we’ve had in the past,” he told BBC Radio, adding that a test, trace and isolate system needed to be in place. “As we know, it’s not yet fully operational so that is where the risk lies,” he said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Mark Heinrich

