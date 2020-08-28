UK eases COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks by a mural of a medical worker in Manchester city centre, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Manchester, Britain, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

(Reuters) - Britain’s health ministry said on Friday coronavirus-related restrictions on two households mixing would be lifted in parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire from Sept. 2.

A tight lockdown would remain in place in Leicester for a further two weeks as cases remain high, the ministry said in a statement bit.ly/3gID83f.

Around four million people were ordered on July 30 not to mix with other households in Greater Manchester, the biggest city in northern England, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire, though they could still go to the pub and to work.