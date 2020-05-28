UK PM Johnson to set out next steps on easing coronavirus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 27, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the next steps on easing Britain’s coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, describing what will be possible from June 1, his spokesman said.

Britain is poised to start relaxing measures and possibly allowing more social contact soon for millions of people who have been mostly stuck at home for weeks.

“The PM will be setting out later on what we will be able to do from June 1,” the spokesman told reporters.