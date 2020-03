Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove speaks at a digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain March 27, 2020. Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons should be prepared for a significant period in lockdown as the government tries to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, senior minister Michael Gove said on Sunday.

“Everyone I think does have to prepare for a significant period when these measures are still in place,” he told the BBC.