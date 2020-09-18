London on course for new COVID curbs: Evening Standard

FILE PHOTO: The light trails of buses pass by a quiet Fleet Street during the early hours, as the city at night is deserted like never before while the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown continues, in London, Britain April 22, 2020. Picture taken April 22, 2020. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Official figures due for release later on Friday will show a sharp rise in COVID cases in London, putting Britain’s capital at risk of restrictions on socialising over the next two weeks, the London Evening Standard said.

The Evening Standard said the number of COVID cases per 100,000 people in London had risen to around 25 from 18.8 in last week’s data, and was above 30 in many boroughs.

Rates above 50 mean local lockdowns would be considered, it added.