UK lawmakers may be affected by future coronavirus advice: chief medical officer

LONDON (Reuters) - British Members of Parliament (MPs) may be affected by future advice from the government on coronavirus, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Thursday, saying older people could be advised to avoid public places.

“Parliament will make its own decision about what it does overall, we may make some advice for people who are older citizens and people who have pre-existing health conditions to avoid crowded areas ... which might include this area,” Whitty told a parliamentary committee.

“That might affect individual MPs (lawmakers), individual members of the House of Lords.”