UK government adds Luxembourg arrivals to 14-day quarantine list

A Luxembourg sign is pictured on the border crossing of Germany and Luxemburg of Schengen, the little town along the Moselle river known for the the EU Schengen Treaty during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Schengen, Luxembourg, July 15, 2020.

LONDON (Reuters) - Passengers arriving into Britain from Luxembourg will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days, the government said on Thursday, echoing a decision earlier in the day by Scotland’s devolved government.

“Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Luxembourg,” the Department for Transport said in a statement.

The new rules will now apply to the whole of Britain and come into effect from 1100 GMT.