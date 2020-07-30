UK government adds Luxembourg arrivals to 14-day quarantine list

LONDON (Reuters) - Passengers arriving into Britain from Luxembourg will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days, the government said on Thursday, echoing a decision earlier in the day by Scotland’s devolved government.
“Data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England has indicated a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Luxembourg,” the Department for Transport said in a statement.
The new rules will now apply to the whole of Britain and come into effect from 1100 GMT.
