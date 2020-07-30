World News
July 30, 2020 / 5:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK to impose 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Luxembourg: BBC

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will announce a 14-day quarantine period for passengers arriving from Luxembourg, the BBC reported on Thursday, echoing a decision earlier in the day by Scotland’s devolved government.

“I understand the UK government will also impose a fortnight’s quarantine on people returning from Luxembourg,” BBC reporter Chris Mason said, adding that a formal announcement was due later on Thursday.

The Department for Transport did not immediately comment on the report.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout

