UK ministers will review advice on wearing face masks: PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: 10 Downing Street is seen with rainbow posters in the window in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British ministers will review advice given by scientific advisers on whether the use of face masks in public is effective in preventing the transmission of the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked whether the government would recommend that the public wear face masks, the spokesman told reporters: “SAGE (the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) met on Tuesday to look at further evidence relating to the effectiveness of masks in preventing transmission of the disease. They have finalised their advice and ministers will now be reviewing this to decide on any further action that might be needed.”