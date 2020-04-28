Health News
UK scientists say face masks have only small effect on coronavirus spread

A man wearing a face mask walks with an umbrella, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 28, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British scientists advising the government have concluded that wearing a face mask has a small effect on stopping a coronavirus carrier from infecting someone else, and the evidence is weak, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela McLean said on Tuesday.

“There is weak evidence of a small effect in which a face mask can prevent a source of infection going from somebody who is infected to the people around them,” she said.

