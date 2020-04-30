Minds focused on May 7 for lockdown review: UK PM's spokesman

A man wearing a mask walks past a 'Stay Safe' message on a shop, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is focused on May 7 when a review of social distancing measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak is due, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson, who chaired his first meeting of his top ministers on Thursday after falling ill with COVID-19, received an update on the crisis from his chief scientific adviser and chief medical officer, but work is ongoing on the lockdown measures.

“We don’t want to relax the social distancing measures or do anything that could lead to the virus, which the British public has done so much to suppress, being ... spread in an exponential way again and that will guide our approach on the way forward,” the spokesman told reporters.

“The date we are working towards is May 7. That is the date for the next review of the social distancing measures ... that is where minds are focused.”