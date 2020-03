FILE PHOTO: Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. London, Britain, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s modeling for the spread of the coronavirus through the country is based on the assumption that many people would still need to go to work, England’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday.

“The modeling we have done here ... was based on the idea that quite a lot of people would have to go to work,” Chris Whitty said at a news conference alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.