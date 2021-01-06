After EU approval, Britain's MHRA still assessing Moderna vaccine, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Arlene Ramirez, RN, director, patient care, ED, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is still assessing the Moderna vaccine, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday when asked about the EU’s drug regulator giving it the green light.

“The MHRA continue to assess the Moderna vaccine for its safety and efficacy ... They will come forward once they have completed their work,” the spokesman told reporters.