Britain to deploy Moderna COVID-19 shot from third week of April: minister

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a care home in Naples, Italy, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will begin the rollout of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, adding the vaccination programme was on track to meet government targets.

Asked if deployment of the shot was on track to begin in mid-April, Zahawi said “very much so.”

“It’ll be in deployment around the third week of April,” he told BBC TV, adding he was confident that the government would meet a target of offering all adults a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July.